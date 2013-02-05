By Feisal Omar
MOGADISHU Feb 5 Somalia's Islamist al Shabaab
militants, who have used Twitter to announce assassinations and
bombings, are back on the microblog service two weeks after
their account was suspended.
"[Our new account] will function like the one they closed,"
a spokesman who declined to be named said on Tuesday.
Al Shabaab's previous official Twitter account was suspended
around Jan. 24, days after group, which is aligned with al
Qaeda, used the social media site to threaten to kill two Kenyan
hostages. [ID:nL6N0AU6AZ]
The group tweeted a link to a video of the abducted civil
servants and threatened to kill them unless the Kenyan
government released all Muslim prisoners in its jails.
Twitter rules say threats of violence are forbidden but the
site declined at the time to comment on why al Shabaab's
account, which had thousands of followers, had been suspended.
Al Shabaab's Somali- and Arabic-language Twitter accounts
were never closed.
The new account, using the handle @HSMPRESS1, has attracted
over 1,100 followers within two days.
Al Shabaab wants to impose its strict version of sharia, or
Islamic law, across Somalia. However, it has lost significant
territory in the southern and central parts of the country in
the face of an offensive by African Union troops.
