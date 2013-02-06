BRIEF-Kayne Anderson Acquisition appoints Mark Borer to its board
* Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corp. announces appointment of mark borer to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 6 Britain's financial regulator the Financial Services Authority said, as part of its probe into Libor rigging, that at least 21 people were involved in inappropriate misconduct at the Royal Bank of Scotland.
* Partner fund management, l.p. Reports 6.4 percent passive stake in endologix inc as of may 22, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2qGuWLN Further company coverage: