* Dividend cut seen reaching 50 pct from 900 mln euros

* Any decision on network spin-off after Italy elections-source

* Shares up 12 percent from 15-year low hit in mid-July

MILAN, Feb 6 Stagnating revenues may force Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) to cut its dividend again as it continues negotiating a possible sale of a stake in its fixed network and seeks to trim debt to hold on to its present credit rating.

The Italian operator is far from alone in feeling the pinch from Europe's economic downturn.

Other European telecoms such as KPN (KPN.AS), Telefonica (TEF.MC) and Telekom Austria (TELA.VI) are also expected to see further sales declines in their home markets, increasing the risk that they might make further cuts in their dividends or have to issue more shares to alleviate debt. [ID:nL5N0B51LO]

European telecoms valuations are languishing near decade lows, and investors are unlikely to be tempted back if, as expected, quarterly results published in the coming weeks show that revenues remain on the slide. [ID:nL5N0AZ6T0]

The board of Italy's former telecoms monopoly meets on Thursday to debate the business plan to 2015 and approve preliminary 2012 results.

It is also expected to discuss how talks with regulators and the state are going over its network spin-off and weigh bids for its loss-making TV unit Telecom Italia Media TCM.MI.

Telecom Italia is expected to issue a statement on Friday morning before an analyst conference call.

"I think they will not decide anything (about the network) this week. They will have to wait for the election," a source familiar with the matter said, referring to Italy's general election this month. "The possible (network spin-off) is an open issue. But there are no results so far".

Analysts said the dividend cut could reach 50 percent, as the group is expected to miss its 2012 target of reducing adjusted net debt to 27.5 billion euros at a time when sales in its home markets continue to fall and growth in Brazil cools.

"We expect Telecom Italia to announce a plan to break the cycle of decline, this may include a dividend cut or something more dramatic," said Bernstein senior analyst Robin Bienenstock.

A weighted average estimate by Thomson Reuters StarMine points to the ordinary dividend being cut by about 30 percent to 0.03 euros per share from 0.042 euros paid on its 2011 earnings. The company had already cut its 2011 payout by 25 percent.

Chairman Franco Bernabe has said the new plan would be aggressive in cutting costs and fostering growth.

The fall in fixed line domestic sales is seen accelerating in the fourth quarter, while the decline in mobile services should see a modest improvement. On Tuesday its Brazilian unit TIM (TIMP3.SA) said quarterly profit rose 16 percent after sales rose at their lowest rate in nearly two years.

In December, Telecom Italia asked management to further investigate a possible sale of a stake in its copper network to state financing body Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. [ID:nL5E8N6FM5]

Selling a stake in the network, which has an estimated value of about 15 billion euros ($20billion), could help Telecom Italia cut debt and fund investments in fibre, as growth sags.

Under its previous 2012-2014 plan, Telecom Italia is targeting cash flow generation of more than 22 billion euros, against debt maturities of 15.4 billion euros and an annual dividend payout floor of 900 million euros.

Rating agency Fitch, which has a BBB rating on Telecom's debt with a negative outlook, said in November the group's end-2013 net debt target of 25 billion euros may be difficult to achieve.

The Starmine prediction points to 2012 revenues of 29.65 billion euros and EBITDA of 11.82 billion euros, largely in line with the company's guidance of a flat performance.

Shares in Telecom Italia on Wednesday were trading at 0.677 euros, up 12 percent compared with six months ago when they hit their lowest level in 15 years, and down about 11 percent from two weeks ago when talk of a sharp dividend cut emerged.

(Reporting By Stefano Rebaudo and Danilo Masoni; Editing by David Cowell)

