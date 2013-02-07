BRIEF-Cosmopolitan International says possible investment in potential target company
* CIIL entered into term sheet with potential target company and its chief executive officer
LONDON Feb 7 ICAP said on Thursday it had started this year strongly despite a slow end to 2012, leaving the broker predicting full year profits in the analyst range of 280 million-305 million pounds ($438 million-$477 million).
* CIIL entered into term sheet with potential target company and its chief executive officer
* Chen Zhenghua has been appointed as Chairman, an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: