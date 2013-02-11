Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): KGHM Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM should continue to produce copper from its Polish mines at the current production rate for another 30-40 years, a report by an independent consultant prepared for the company shows. TVN Poland's television advertising market should stop shrinking in the second half of the year, the broadcaster's chief executive tells Rzeczpospolita. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX