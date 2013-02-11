Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM should continue
to produce copper from its Polish mines at the current
production rate for another 30-40 years, a report by an
independent consultant prepared for the company shows.
TVN
Poland's television advertising market should stop shrinking
in the second half of the year, the broadcaster's chief
executive tells Rzeczpospolita.
