By Sinead Cruise and Chris Vellacott
LONDON Feb 11 Funds giant Vanguard has ruled
out a flotation or big-ticket takeover spree after netting
record volumes of new business in 2012, crushing the hopes of
dealmakers circling one of the world's fastest growing managers.
Chief Executive Bill McNabb said the firm, famous for its
low-cost, conservative and long-term investment ethic, would
"never go public" because he feels listing on the stock market
creates a conflict of interest between shareholders and clients.
"You really can’t serve two masters," McNabb told Reuters,
reigniting a debate over the way mutual fund managers should be
structured.
"I believe that very strongly. We like to say that we are not
smart enough to deal with two ... With every tick up in costs on
the funds, the one thing you know is your client is getting a
smaller return. How do you balance that?" he argued.
Philadelphia-based Vanguard, which has $2.2 trillion assets
under management, took in more than $140 billion in new business
last year, largely from an investor base repelled by the
spiralling costs of funds that have failed to even protect, much
less grow, their wealth in troubled markets.
The inflows smashed the annual record of $129.6 billion set
by JPMorgan Chase & Co in 2008, according to fund research firm
Strategic Insight.
McNabb says they reflect a profound shift in the way people
are prepared to invest after the global financial crisis,
revising return expectations and putting security and value
ahead of the next investment fad.
Vanguard has drawn unflattering comparisons with the likes
of Boston-based Fidelity Investments and Larry Fink's BlackRock
(BLK.N) -- rivals perceived to be more fashionable and dynamic
than McNabb's firm.
BlackRock ran $3.8 trillion in assets as at Dec. 31, while
Fidelity had roughly the same figure under administration as at
Sept. 2012, their respective websites show.
But McNabb is not frightened of the boring tag and has no
plans to shake it off with a rapid acquisition spree of
higher-risk managers who could, as Wall Street rainmakers would
argue, 'complement' their dominant position in index-linked
funds.
"People say ‘if you had a public share price you’d have
currency to go and buy stuff’. Well, most people who buy stuff
screw it up. We are humble enough to think that we probably fit
right into that category," he said.
McNabb's primal fear of M&A stems from an unsatisfying stint
unwinding flawed leveraged buyouts in the 1980s. As a result, he
speaks evangelically about the merits of organic business growth
and the dangers of performance-related incentives.
Too many asset managers are paying banker-style salaries and
bonuses that risk putting the industry next in line for a public
thrashing over pay, he says.
"There are some asset managers who fall into the banking
category as far as I’m concerned," McNabb said, attacking the
traditional unsymmetrical way most funds earn fees even if they
underperform markets, and describing the way some hedge funds
are paid as "a joke".
"The trick is aligning incentives and time frames with
investors. We pay people for outperformance but it’s trailing
for three years and if there’s a five basis point incentive on
outperformance, there’s a five basis point disincentive if you
underperform," he explains.
That doesn't mean Vanguard pays its managers poorly. McNabb
has recognised a war for talent, and with more than $2 trillion
in assets to manage, and no prospect of a big stock market
payday for his workforce, he cannot afford to slip behind peers.
"We tell people when they come to us, don’t come to us just
for a job. Come to us because you believe in the values and you
want to be here for your career...we know we have to pay people
well...we’ve never lost a senior person on compensation ever."
SPREAD THE WORD
Despite attracting such enormous net new business last year,
almost equivalent to the gross domestic product of New Zealand,
Vanguard has no plans to stand still.
The asset manager is prioritising expansion in markets
outside the U.S. in 2013 and expects its international arm to
represent up to a fifth of its total business within a decade.
"We’ve taken a lot of talent out of the U.S. and said ‘go see
what you can do. Go forth and spread the word’," he told Reuters
in an interview in Vanguard's London offices, midway through a
global trip drumming up business in Australia, Europe and China.
McNabb said he was confident Vanguard's transparent,
low-cost fund product would become a successful export in a
world of more modest returns expectations.
"Boring works," he shrugs. "If you boil it down, our way of
investing seems to be taking hold. It’s a global trend that is
not going away," he said.
"We’re starting the pattern, people are responding and I
think that’s a really good thing for investors overall."
(Editing by Mike Nesbit)
