AMSTERDAM Feb 13 Japanese financial services
firm Orix Corp 8591.T said it is in talks to buy Dutch asset
manager Robeco from its owner Rabobank as a local
newspaper reported the companies are close to reaching a deal.
Robeco was preparing a press conference on the takeover,
Dutch financial daily Het Financieele Dagblad reported on
Wednesday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. It
said the intent was to inform Orix shareholders about the deal
because asset management is a relatively new type of business
for the Japanese firm.
An Orix spokesman said the company was in talks to buy
Robeco, though he said nothing final had been decided.
"It is still under negotiations, still too early to talk
about any detail that has been decided," Orix investor relations
spokesman Gregory Melchior told Reuters by phone from Tokyo.
The asset management arm of Rabobank could fetch around 3
billion euros ($4 billion), a person familiar with the matter
told Reuters in December, when Australia's Macquarie Group
and Orix were in the running to buy Robeco.
A Rabobank spokesman reiterated the bank was "reviewing all
strategic options" for Robeco.
The Dutch cooperative bank, which is returning to its roots
lending to local farmers, first said in April it was reviewing
strategic options for Robeco after it lost its triple-A credit
rating from Standard & Poor's in November 2011.
Rabobank sold its majority stake in private Swiss bank
Sarasin for 1.04 billion Swiss francs ($1.14 billion)
in 2011.
The Dutch newspaper said Robeco's chief executive, Roderick
Munsters, could remain in his job after the Orix takeover, and
Robeco, which manages 186 billion euros, would not be split in
different businesses.
($1 = 0.7427 euros)
($1 = 0.9157 Swiss francs)
