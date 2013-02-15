Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
RATE-SETTER VERDICT
An appeals court is scheduled to decide at 0830 GMT on the
fate of one of the central bank policymaker, Jan Winiecki.
If it upholds a ruling by a lower court that Winiecki
libelled former central bank governor, Slawomir Skrzypek, the
hawkish rate setter will be forced to leave the Monetary Policy
Council.
INFLATION
Polish statistical office will release consumer inflation
data for January at 1300 GMT.
KGHM
The state-controlled copper miner plans no changes in the
management of its Canada-based unit KGHM International
, KGHM's deputy chief Adam Sawicki told daily Parkiet.
KGHM may on Friday publish details of its 2013 budget.
PGNiG
Poland's gas monopolist plans to cut the number of its
subsidiaries to 14 from the current 53 by consolidation or
sales, daily Parkiet quoted PGNiG's head Grazyna
Piotrowska-Oliwa as saying.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX