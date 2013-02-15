(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Pierre Briançon
LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The first
substantial initial public offering to take place exclusively on
the Moscow stock exchange was always going to be a challenge.
Even more so for the Exchange itself, which floated around 30
percent of its shares on its own trading platform on Friday. The
$500 million offering was more than twice-subscribed, attracting
among others China’s sovereign wealth fund CIC, which had
originally sought 20 percent of the new shares. But it priced at
the bottom of the indicative range. It will be a while before
Moscow can celebrate the opening of a global financial centre.
The Moscow Exchange originally envisioned a parallel listing
in London. It decided on an all-Russian IPO just as Vladimir
Putin publicly said that Russian companies included in the
government’s privatisation plans should list locally. The
necessary “infrastructure”, said the country’s president, should
be readied before the programme begins.
In that context it would have looked bad for the Moscow
Exchange to seek investors on other bourses. But Moscow will
need more than this all-Russian and half-successful IPO to
become a true financial centre.
First, Russia suffers from the lack of a domestic investor
base. Even the country’s two quasi-sovereign funds – the $60
billion state pension funds and the $80 billion, rainy-day fund
built up with oil money – don’t invest in equities. As for
retail investors, most keep their savings in real estate and
deposits while the richest of them send money abroad. As long as
Russia’s largest investors vote with their feet, dreams that
Moscow will become a global financial centre will remain just
that - dreams.
Rampant corruption, and the absence of a rule of law, also
play against the country’s grandiose plans. They are a drag on
the economy, and put Russian markets under a cloud of suspicion.
This is due less to the way the Exchange operates than to the
relatively lax regulation governing listed companies and the
lack of interest for protecting minorities’ interests.
The much-needed “infrastructure” Putin is calling for is not
just financial. It cannot be built without the reforms -
political, legal and otherwise - that his regime has steadfastly
refused to consider.
CONTEXT NEWS
- A stock market flotation by the Moscow Exchange was priced
at the lower end of a guidance range on Feb. 15, raising 15
billion roubles ($498.54 million).
- The sale at 55 roubles a share, compared to a 55-57 rouble
forecast range, valued the exchange at 126.9 billion roubles, or
around $4.2 billion, the bourse said in a statement.
- Reuters: Moscow's Exchange flotation raises $500 mln
[ID:nL5N0BF1G4]
