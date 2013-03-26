BRIEF-Sunyard System Engineering's joint stock company gets approval for IPO
* Says its joint stock company Caitong International Securities gets regulatory approval for its initial public offering
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): EURO 62 percent of Poles are against adopting the euro, with 32 percent in favor of switching from the zloty, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted a poll by polster Homo Homini. CHEMICALS Polish chemicals maker Pulawy said on Monday it wanted to buy pesticide producer Organika-Sarzyna from local rival Ciech, without revealing the offered price. T-SYSTEMS A Polish arm of Deutsche Telekom's IT branch T-Systems wants to double its revenue in the coming years from last year's 258 million zlotys ($80 million) via takeovers, the head of T-Systems Polska was quoted by daily Puls Biznesu. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.2313 Polish zlotys)
