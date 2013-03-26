HELSINKI, March 26 The European banking union should incorporate the general idea of private sector "bail-in" to follow the rules of fair market economy, Finland's Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said on Tuesday.

"My view is that this whole (banking union) should include bail-in thinking," he told a seminar. "All of Europe should turn to normal market economy, so that the owners and investors would take losses in case of a bank failure."

