MILAN/ROME, March 27 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) is set to post a 2.5 billion euro

($3.2 billion) loss as it books higher bad debt provisions and losses on derivatives trades targeted by a fraud investigation, a Reuters poll forecast.

According to the average estimate in the poll of eight analysts, the bank will report a second year of big losses when it releases results for 2012 on Thursday, following a 4.7 billion euro loss in 2011.

Monte dei Paschi, which last month received a 4 billion euro state bailout to boost its weak capital base, has said losses from three derivative trades carried out under its former management wiped 730 million euros from its net assets.

Several analysts included that figure as a net loss in their full-year estimates and said the bank was also likely to increase provisions for bad debts by around 650 million euros in the fourth quarter, in line with other Italian lenders.

"I think they'll take the full hit on the derivatives in the fourth quarter to try and put that problem behind them," an analyst who asked not to be named said.

Monte dei Paschi was hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis because of its large holdings of Italian government bonds and was the only Italian bank that failed to meet tougher capital requirements set by European regulators last year.

Its problems deepened when losses from past derivatives trades began to emerge in January, prompting prosecutors who were already investigating it over the costly acquisition of a smaller rival in 2007 to widen their probe to those deals.

"Even if they manage to draw a line under the derivatives, there is still too much uncertainty hanging over the bank," Roberto Lotici, a fund manager at Banca Ifigest in Milan, said.

"It's difficult to see how they can generate enough profits to pay back the state aid. They have a high level of bad loans, and we still don't know what the impact of the derivatives scandal has been on their deposits," he added.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters last month that there had been a big fall in deposits in the last week of January because of the scandal but that the situation had returned to normal by mid-February.

On Wednesday Italian tax police searched the Milan offices of Japanese bank Nomura (8604.T), which carried out one of the derivatives trades being scrutinised. Nomura declined to comment. [ID:nL5N0CJ1BG]

