EUROCASH
Polish wholesaler and distributor Eurocash wants to
return to higher dividend payment this year, sticking to the
policy of paying out to shareholders up to 50 percent of the
consolidated profit, the company's board member Jacek Owczarek
told Parkiet.
PENSION FUNDS
Puls Biznesu daily reported that Treasury Minister Mikolaj
Budzanowski said in a letter sent to the labour ministry that
all changes to the pension system need to be done very prudently
as the funds are of "fundamental" importance for the Polish
bourse.
Puls Bizenesu says also that Budzanowski added an opinion
from the bourse that said that dissolving private pension funds
would mean a degradation not only of the stock exchange, but
also of Poland's "whole capital market".
EURO ACCESSION
European Budget Commissioner Janusz Lewandowski said that he
would like to see Poland joining the euro zone in 2016-2017,
Lewandowski told Polska The Times daily.
POLKOMTEL
Mobile operator Polkomtel is negotiating with banks to lower
the cost of its financing, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
Polkomtel wants to lower the average margin banks change on part
of its debt worth 7.6 billion zlotys to below 300 basis points,
Rzeczpospolita said without naming its sources.
PMI
Markit/HSBC is to release the manufacturing PMI for March.
UNEMPLOYMENT
The registered unemployment rate will not exceed 15 percent
in the coming months and will fall below 14 percent at the end
of the year, because many people are exiting the labour market
as they retire, finance ministry's chief economist Ludwik
Kotecki told Gazeta Wyborcza.
