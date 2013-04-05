BUCHAREST, April 5 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Friday.
ENERGY
The National Statistics Board will release energy resource
data for February at 0700 GMT.
DEBT
Romania sold a planned 400 million lei ($116.2 million) in
five-year treasury bonds on Thursday, at an average yield of 5.5
percent, down from 5.65 percent at the last tender on Feb. 21,
central bank data showed.
WAGES
Monthly net average wages in Romania rose by 5.5 percent on
the year to 1,553 lei ($450) in February, and edged up 0.3
percent from the previous month, partly because of a hike in the
minimum salary, the National Statistics Board (INS) said on
Thursday.
CEE MARKETS
The Hungarian forint rose to a more than three-week high on
Thursday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after the
central bank's fresh easing plan did not include any drastic
measure as some had feared.
UNICREDIT CUSTOMERS UNSHAKEN BY CYPRUS CRISIS, SAYS CEO
Italian bank UniCredit has not seen any
significant deposit shifts amid the Cyprus financial crisis, its
chief executive said, adding that he believed it had been
handled better than previous euro zone crises.
SHALE GAS
Thousands of Romanians across the country protested on
Thursday against Chevron's plans to explore for shale
gas, demanding the country's leftist government withdraw
concessions and ban drilling of the U.S. company's first test
wells.
BANCA TRANSILVANIA
Romanian private lender Banca Transilvania said
it aims to raise 30 million euros ($38.6 million) with an issue
of 7-year bonds convertible into shares. The subscription period
is April 9-May 21.
CFR MARFA
Romania has called for bids in the sale of a 51 percent
stake in state-owned rail freight carrier CFR Marfa, setting the
starting price at 797.1 million lei ($231.47 million), the
transport ministry said.