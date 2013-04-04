(Adds advisers comments, background)
By Sophie Sassard and Philipp Halstrick
LONDON/FRANKFURT, April 4 Deutsche Telekom
(DTEGn.DE) is considering amending the terms of a proposed
merger of its T-Mobile USA business and local rival MetroPCS
Communications PCS.N ahead of a shareholder vote next week,
two people familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
Deutsche Telekom has not yet made a final decision on the
new terms, the people said.
Deutsche Telekom was not immediately available for comment,
while its financial advisers, Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Lazard
(LAZ.N), declined to comment.
MetroPCS agreed the deal in October but Deutsche Telekom is
now being forced to find ways to charm MetroPCS shareholders
after activist investors holding about 12 percent of MetroPCS
stock contested the terms.
They are campaigning for others to help vote down the deal
on April 12. Deutsche Telekom needs a simple majority of
shareholders for the deal to pass.
Paulson & Co, the biggest MetroPCS shareholder, and P.
Schoenfeld Asset Management, another big shareholder, both vowed
to oppose the deal because of concerns about the valuation and
the amount of debt being assigned to the combined company.
Proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis also advised
MetroPCS shareholders to vote against the deal.
The German telecoms group needs to combine with MetroPCS to
close the gap with bigger U.S. rivals and free up resources to
invest in its domestic market.
Failure for Deutsche Telekom, which already saw an attempt
to sell T-Mobile US to AT&T knocked back by competition
regulators, could have big repercussions.
Under the October deal, MetroPCS shareholders would get
$4.06 per share in cash plus stock equivalent to 26 percent of
the combined company. Deutsche Telekom will own the rest.
The new company will have almost $19 billion in net debt,
including a $15 billion loan from Deutsche Telekom, which rebel
MetroPCS shareholders say is unfairly priced.
Deutsche Telekom shares were up 2.2 percent at 1359 GMT.
(Reporting by Sophie Sassard in London and Philipp Halstrick in
Frankfurt; Additional reporting by Harro Ten Wolde in Frankfurt;
Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
