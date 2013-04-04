(Recasts lead, adds source, background)

MILAN, April 4 Shares in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) surged after reports the debt-laden Italian telecoms company could discuss merging with Hutchison Whampoa's 0013.HK Italian wireless unit H3G at next week's board meeting.

"There's a report that Telecom is considering a possible merger with H3G," a Milan trader said.

The former telecoms monopoly, burdened with over 28 billion euros of net debt, has cut its dividend and turned to costly hybrid debt as it needs to fund network investments while domestic margins remain under pressure.

Telecom Italia, whose market value is around $13 billion, is controlled by the Telco vehicle owned by Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) and Italian financial institutions Mediobanca (MDBI.MI), Generali (GASI.MI) and Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI).

"(Chairman Franco) Bernabe is looking for a new investor to come on board, in part to replace (main shareholder) Telco," a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

A new partner could bring fresh resources on board and help Telecom Italia pursue a growth strategy.

Citing unnamed sources, Bloomberg earlier reported Telecom Italia's board would look at measures to strengthen its mobile phone business at a meeting next week.

One of the options to be discussed at the April 11 board meeting was a tie-up with H3G, it said.

Italian daily La Repubblica on Thursday said Telecom Italia was looking at possible tie-ups. It said Hutchison's owner Li Ka-Shing had hired Goldman Sachs to look into the matter.

Both Telecom Italia and H3G, which a few days ago denied a report of a possible partnership with Telecom Italia, declined to comment on Thursday.

Telecom shares closed up 7.8 percent at 0.578 euros.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Helen Massy-Beresford)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com)(+39.0266129695)(Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: TELECOMITALIA H3G/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.