PARIS, April 9 France's finance ministry and
Dexia, BPCE and Societe Generale estimate at 20
billion euros the banks' potential liability from local
governments' lawsuits over 'toxic loans', Le Figaro reported on
Tuesday.
Half of that loss would be taken by bailed out bank Dexia
and the French entity which inherited its municipal loans, the
paper said.
The long simmering issue of local governments' claims they
were fraudulently sold loans whose interest rates later spiked
came to the fore in February when the region of
Seine-Saint-Denis on the outskirts of Paris won a case
contesting the terms of three Dexia loans.
A finance ministry source confirmed that a meeting took
place between the ministry and the banks but declined to confirm
the 20 billion euro ($26.03 billion) figure, saying that all
discussions that took place at the time were of a preliminary
nature.
To limit the budgetary damage from the ruling, the ministry
is working on a law to prevent local authorities from trying to
renegotiate their respective 'toxic' loans, Le Figaro said.
The new law would aim to avoid the state having to assume
heavy losses on toxic loans, if additional local authorities won
similar legal rulines against Dexia, the daily wrote.
($1 = 0.7682 euros)
