INFLATION
The National Statistics Board will release inflation data
for March at 0700 GMT.
* A median forecast of 15 analysts polled by Reuters showed
Romanian inflation at 5.5 percent year-on-year in March vs
5.7 percent in February. The monthly forecast is 0.2 percent.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
Romania's centrist coalition government holds weekly meeting
starting from 0900 GMT.
ROMANIA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE INCHES LOWER IN MARCH
Romania's unemployment rate edged down to 5.6 percent last
month from February's 5.8 percent, the National Employment
Agency said on Tuesday.
ROMANIAN JAN-FEB TRADE DEFICIT SHRINKS 48 PCT Y/Y
Romania's trade deficit shrank by 48 percent to
508 million euros ($661.26 million) on the year in the first two
months, the National Statistics Board said on Tuesday.
ROMANIAN INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT RISES 5.4 PCYT Y/Y IN FEB
Romania's adjusted industrial output rose 1.0
percent on the month in February and was up 5.4 percent
year-on-year, data from the National Statistics Board showed on
Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS
The Hungarian forint snapped a three-day winning streak on
Tuesday, giving back some recent gains, and increased demand for
high-yielding assets drove bonds to record highs.
ROMA MEMBER OF EU PARLIAMENT RAISES ALARM FOR HER PEOPLE
Few members of the European Parliament carry more weight on
their shoulders than Livia Jaroka.
As the only Roma member of the 754-seat institution,
Hungarian-born Jaroka, 38, carries the hopes and expectations of
the estimated 10 million Roma who live across Europe - the
largest ethnic minority in the European Union.
EU TO TELL N.KOREA ITS WAR FEARS ARE UNFOUNDED
North Korea is wrong to proclaim that war is imminent and
should heed international demands regarding its nuclear and
ballistic missile programmes, the European Union (EU) plans to
say in a diplomatic message.
DACIA
The probability for Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by French
Renault, to move an important part of its production
to its plant in Morocco is growing because cost will be too high
if Romanian employees will continue with unrealistic demands,
said Constantin Stroe, Dacia vice-president.
Dacia employees are asking for a pay increase of up to 40
percent, while Dacia is offering a 9 percent increase.
