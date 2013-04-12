* ECB and Commission search for ways to boost SME finance
* EIOPA declines special treatment for SME bonds
* Outdated Solvency II could still cripple market
By Owen Sanderson
LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - European regulatory authorities are
tussling over whether to revise rules on securitisation, as
tensions over financing the real economy, SME lending, and a
seven-year old crackdown on the insurance industry play out.
Several European institutions appear to share an emerging
consensus on using regulation to boost securitisation to the SME
sector, but progress could be challenged by regulatory work
already in progress.
Recently European policymakers' attention has shifted to
figuring out how to connect the capital markets to real economy
lending, reviving interest in securitisation structures.
The ECB's Benoit Coeure gave the most explicit endorsement
yet from the central bank of the securitisation market, lending
support to the Prime Collateralised Securities initiative, a
transparency initiative for securitisations developed by Afme.
"Securitisation offers an opportunity for the custodians of
large pools of European savings, i.e. insurance and pension
funds, to channel resources to SMEs...the efforts put in place
in the PCS initiative should be commended," in a statement dated
on Thursday.
His comments chimed with pressure from the European
Commission, which made its thoughts on SME securitisation clear
in the Green Paper published two weeks earlier, and launched by
European Commissioner Michael Barnier.
This paper argues that "Reshaping securitisation markets
could help unlock additional sources of long-term finance" - a
view echoed at a roundtable bringing together European
Parliamentarians Othmar Karas and Corien Wortmann-Kool.
Jonathan Faull, the Director General in Barnier's DG
internal market and services at the Commission, wrote to EIOPA,
the pan-European insurance and pension regulator, to ask whether
new insurance rules could damage the flow of credit to the real
economy.
EIOPA produced a discussion paper on this issue this week,
but effectively argued that it could not distinguish between
securitisations purely on the ground of what they were
financing.
EIOPA said it was continuing to work on calibrating spread
risk for SME securitisations, using the Markit Floating Rate
European ABS European SME CLOs Index for price history.
The ECB's Coeure alluded to this work, saying: "Particular
attention needs to be paid to providing a level playing field
for banks and insurers as well as to enhancing long-term
financing of the real economy through the securitisation of
debt."
By contrast, the latest draft of the EU's vast new bank
regulation, the Capital Requirements Regulation, reduces capital
charges for SME loans without any reference to relative risk,
purely in order to incentivise lending - a specific attempt to
tilt the credit playing field in favour of SME borrowers.
Exposures to SMEs get multiplied by 0.7619 "to allow credit
institutions to increase lending to SMEs".
However, it is not clear that this will extend to support
for securitisation markets, or that the reduced capital
requirements will flow through to the models used to structure
SME securitisations.
OBSTACLES
The new insurance capital framework, Solvency II, moves the
insurance industry to a risk-based capital framework, much like
Basel II for banks - despite the fact that bank regulation is
already rowing back from this approach.
It weights securitisation positions according to historical
price volatility, but draft versions so far have calibrated this
risk with heavy reference to price volatility in US subprime
RMBS from 2007-2009.
This means all securitisations are treated as extremely
risky under the framework. Whole loans, for instance, are
considered less risky than senior tranches of securitisations of
exactly the same loans.
While Solvency II has been delayed many times already, the
current schedule is to begin implementation from 2014 (although
this is likely to be delayed to 2016 at least). That means EIOPA
has little time to revise the framework yet again if it is to
hit the deadline, and potentially reduces insurers' willingness
to allocate funds to securitised SME.
