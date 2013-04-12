(For other news from Reuters Africa Investment Summit, click here)
* Banks have until now focused on the elite
* Now opening in rural areas and across borders
* Private equity, international banks start to take notice
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, April 12 It took Kenyan lender KCB
Group less than a year to break even after opening in
tiny Burundi, a country better known for explosive violence than
explosive growth.
KCB's success highlighted the hunger for financial services
that the biggest local banks are turning regional to tap.
Stretching beyond home markets, they are morphing into
formidable competition for established international lenders -
and becoming potential acquisition targets for outsiders seeking
a foothold on the fast-growing continent.
"It's an incredibly exciting phase," said Diana Layfield,
Standard Chartered's chief executive for Africa, where the
global bank has worked for over 150 years.
"What you have seen, particularly in some of the newer local
regional banks, is an ability to serve emerging mass market
consumers where other financial institutions haven't necessarily
been able to cover effectively," she told the Reuters Africa
Investment Summit this week.
Despite being in Africa for so long, foreign headquartered
banks such as Standard Chartered and Barclays
have tended to focus on businesses and the wealthiest.
African banks are seeing more opportunities at the lower end
of the market. Innovations such as mobile banking offer them the
chance of getting access to more people more quickly than ever.
KCB opened in Burundi in 2012, bringing the number of its
east African operations to six. Equity Bank, its
bigger rival by market capitalisation, is in five countries and
is also eyeing southern Africa.
On the opposite side of the continent, Nigeria's Guaranty
Trust Bank announced plans this week to make
acquisitions in three east African countries. The $4.4 billion
bank already has six operations outside its home market.
South Africa's "Big Four" are also building up to the north
- the biggest, Standard Bank, operates in 18 African
countries.
While there is an average of pretty much one deposit account
for every South African, according to the latest World Bank
data, that falls to fewer than 220 accounts per thousand people
in Burundi, a 2012 survey showed.
POTENTIAL TARGETS
Growth can be dramatic. Between 2006 and 2009, the number of
accounts in Burundi's neighbour Rwanda grew more than 20-fold.
Present in the largest number of countries is Togo-based
Ecobank Transnational, a $1.6 billion lender with
branches in 32 nations and plans to enter five more.
It was that wide presence which drew South Africa's state
pension fund manager, Public Investment Corporation (PIC), to
pay $250 million for a stake of nearly 20 percent in 2012.
"It's African pride to be able to start an African
institution from scratch and grow it to compete with large
global entities," said Elias Masilela, PIC's chief executive.
Although often still a straightforward deposit and loan
business, African banking is starting to draw the attention of
private equity firms and pension funds as well as overseas banks
seeking access to some of the world's fastest growing markets.
Carlyle Group is hunting for financial services
acquisitions in both west and east Africa, according to the
private equity firm's Africa co-head.
"Less than one in four people across sub-Saharan Africa have
a bank account or have access to formal financial services,"
Marlon Chigwende said. "We are looking at ways of participating
in that space."
Although Africa's poorest are so far little touched by the
financial services sector, some countries have no shortage of
banks. Most of Tanzania's 43 million people have no bank
account, for example, but their country has more than 50 banks -
focused largely on a small urban elite.
That fragmented banking sector makes it ripe for
consolidation, Standard Chartered's Layfield believes.
"In any market a decent bank is a potential target," she
said.
(Additional reporting by Duncan Miriri in Nairobi and Chijioke
Ohuocha in Lagos; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)