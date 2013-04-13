MILAN, April 13 Gabriele Del Torchio, chief
executive of Italian motorcycle maker Ducati, is the
front-runner to take on the driver's seat at loss-making airline
Alitalia, Italian newspapers reported on Saturday.
Alitalia's former chief executive Andrea Ragnetti quit after
only a year in the job in February as the struggling airline
company reported a net loss of 280 million euros ($367 million)
in 2012.
Alitalia, 25 percent owned by Air France-KLM,
suffered last year from a drop in demand for air travel amid the
euro zone debt crisis and recession in Italy.
The board of Alitalia is expected to name a new chief
executive next week, Il Corriere della Sera said without citing
their sources. Il Messaggero said the board could meet on April
18.
"This is an idea, I haven't signed anything yet," Del
Torchio, known as a turnaround expert at Ducati, told Il
Corriere della Sera.
Alitalia was not immediately reachable for a comment.
Ducati was bought by Volkswagen's division Audi
last year. Revenues rose 16 percent to 606 million euros in
2012.
Alitalia was rescued from bankruptcy in 2008, when it was
bought by a consortium made up of Italian companies including
Intesa Sanpaolo, road operator Atlantia and
IMMSI, which also controls scooter maker Piaggio
.
Air France-KLM, which has held its stake in Alitalia since
January 2009, has said it will probably wait until at least 2014
before using an option to take control of the airline. ($1 =
0.7635 euros)
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; editing by Ron Askew)