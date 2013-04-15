Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
LOT
Poland's flag carrier has lost "dozens of millions" of
zlotys because of the troubles related to Boeing's Dreamliner
and will seek compensation from the plane maker, its chief
executive told Rzeczpospolita.
ACRON
The Russian fertiliser group raised its minority stake in
Polish state-controlled competitor Azoty Tarnow to 13
percent and offered it a strategic alliance.
INFLATION
Polish statistics office to publish March inflation data.
Economists polled by Reuters expect consumer prices to rise 1.1
percent. (1200)
CURRENT ACCOUNT
Polish central bank to publish balance of payments data.
Analysts expect the current account deficit to stand at 1.52
billion euros.
