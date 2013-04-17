Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
DEFICIT
Poland's general government deficit overshoot the
goverment's previous estimates of 3.5 percent of gross domestic
product in 2012 but came in below 4 percent, the government's
source told the daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
WIRTUALNA POLSKA
France Telecom's local arm TPSA is
seeking a buyer for its web portal Wp.pl abroad, Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna writes. Yahoo, Russian search engine Yandex
and German media conglomerate Bertelsmann are
among potential buyers, the newspaper says.
ENERGA
Polish state-controlled utility may takeover the state
treasury's fully owned water power unit ZEW Niedzica before
Energa is floated on the bourse later this year, daily Parkiet
cites local analysts as saying.
PGE
Poland's No.1 utility may approve its new strategy this
Thursday, daily Parkiet reported without naming its sources,
adding that the government pushes the state-controlled company
to refrain from mentioning Baltic wind farms in the plan.
WAGES, EMPLOYMENT
The statistics office releases March employment and
corporate sector wages data. Economists polled by Reuters expect
employment to fall 0.9 percent and salaries to increase by 2.75
percent.
