LONDON, April 17 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Denmark, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, is taking orders on a new three-year RegS/144a dollar benchmark bond at mid-swaps minus 2bp, a lead manager said on Wednesday.

Demand has surpassed USD1bn for the deal that is expected to be priced later on Wednesday via Barclays, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; Edited by Aimee Donnellan)