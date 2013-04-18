LONDON, April 18 Jupiter Fund Management said new British regulations caused a slowdown in its UK flows in the first quarter of the year, and it had to turn to international and wealth manager clients for net new money.

The firm said Britain's Retail Distribution Review, which came into force this year and bans commission-based selling to consumers, had led to a "hiatus in IFA (independent financial advisor) flows" and a slow start to the year for its core UK retail client base.

Under the post-RDR system, people seeking financial advice will pay upfront fees to their advisors who will no longer receive commission from fund maangers for the products they sell. Regulators argue the new system will ensure independent advice.

However, Jupiter said overall net inflows came in at 209 million pounds ($318 million), boosting assets under management to 29.1 billion pounds, as international and wealth manager clients added more money.

The net inflows were below the 366 million pounds Numis analysts had forecast. Jupiter attracted 688 million pounds of net new money in the final three months of 2012.

New money was spread between its equity funds including the UK Special Situations and European unit trusts, Jupiter said, as well as less the risky Merlin Income and Strategic Bond fund.