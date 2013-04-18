LONDON, April 18 Jupiter Fund Management
said new British regulations caused a slowdown in its UK flows
in the first quarter of the year, and it had to turn to
international and wealth manager clients for net new money.
The firm said Britain's Retail Distribution Review, which
came into force this year and bans commission-based selling to
consumers, had led to a "hiatus in IFA (independent financial
advisor) flows" and a slow start to the year for its core UK
retail client base.
Under the post-RDR system, people seeking financial advice
will pay upfront fees to their advisors who will no longer
receive commission from fund maangers for the products they
sell. Regulators argue the new system will ensure independent
advice.
However, Jupiter said overall net inflows came in at 209
million pounds ($318 million), boosting assets under management
to 29.1 billion pounds, as international and wealth manager
clients added more money.
The net inflows were below the 366 million pounds Numis
analysts had forecast. Jupiter attracted 688 million pounds of
net new money in the final three months of 2012.
New money was spread between its equity funds including the
UK Special Situations and European unit trusts, Jupiter said, as
well as less the risky Merlin Income and Strategic Bond fund.