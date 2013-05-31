Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
CPI
The central bank releases inflation expectations for May
(1200)
KERNEL
The Ukrainian agricultural producer cut its core profit
guidance for its fiscal year ending in June by a tenth after it
fell by 30 percent in its third quarter as margins tightened in
its bulk oil segment.
ENERGA
Poland is close to picking the advisor for the flotation of
the energy group. Writes Parkiet.
