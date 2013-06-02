(Repeats May 31 story, no change to text)

* Says 40 pct stake ownership limit is "the right thing"

* Discussing new insurance law

* May cut 80 pct stake ownership limit in insurers

By Janeman Latul and Fathiya Dahrul

JAKARTA, June 3 Indonesia's financial regulator

(OJK), which will have oversight of the banking sector from next year, supports a maximum 40 percent ownership limit rule for banks that is a key element of a new law legislators hope to enact next year.

The ownership issue has become especially sensitive in the wake of last week's approval by the central bank for Singapore's DBS Group (DBSM.SI) to buy 40 percent of Bank Danamon (BDMN.JK) but no more unless it passes soundness tests which would take at least another 18 months.

The central bank, which will hand over banking supervision to the OJK in 2014, has also said that Singapore would have to allow Indonesia's banks greater access to its $33 billion financial services industry.

"In the end we feel that 40 percent is the right thing," OJK chairman Muliaman Hadad said in an interview on Friday. "One hundred percent (ownership) is no longer in fashion."

Hadad said the central bank, which introduced the new ownership rule in 2012, had compared its regime with similar regulations in other Southeast Asian countries before it decided on a 40 percent limit for both foreign and local investors.

The draft of banking law still needs to be approved by parliament and then by the president. The proposed law is unusual in that it is relatively rare for parliament to initiate legislation and illustrates increasingly nationalist sentiment among MPs.

It would replace the one brought in after the 1998 Asian financial crisis when many banks collapsed and which allowed foreign investors to buy up to 99 percent in a bank.

One of the major changes being discussed may force foreign bank branches already in Indonesia to change their status to a local operation with limited liability.

Sources have told Reuters that DBS will extend its agreement to buy Temasek holdings' [TEM.UL] 67 percent stake in Danamon by two more months, giving it more time to find a way past the regulator's decision. [ID:nL3N0EB134]

If DBS is allowed to buy the whole bank, it would mark the biggest bank merger in Southeast Asia, worth $7.2 billion.

A former central bank deputy governor, Hadad also said that the agency is currently drafting with MPs a new insurance law, which will include a new maximum ownership limit for Indonesian insurers.

"I don't think it's an Indonesia story only... after the crisis, every country wants to put in some ring-fencing to protect their economy," he said, when asked about the need to reduce ownership limit in insurance firm.

(Additional Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Patrick Graham)

