* Technical standards allow banks to issue

* Additional Tier 1 deals to be mandated soon

* Relief as coupon stopper dropped

By Owen Sanderson

LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - The European Banking Authority has finally published details of how it plans to treat forms of bank capital, clearing the way for European institutions to start raising capital through subordinated debt issuance.

It addresses technical features like temporary write-downs, tax treatment, coupon payments on written-down debt and how instruments could be "written back" to full value if an institution recovers.

Banks in Europe have been struggling to raise capital through asset sales, state support and, very occasionally, through actual equity sales. But with the structure of what will count as Additional Tier 1 (AT1) unclear, institutions have been largely unwilling to market these deals.

Now, however, issuers that have been working on deals should have the confidence to come out, with a small window in the market before summer. BBVA has been the only major European to sell AT1 since Intesa in 2010, but one bank capital team suggested to IFR that the market could see EUR38.5bn a year.

"We'd expect roadshow announcements for AT1 deals possibly before the summer holidays, although it's more likely that the first major wave of new issuance will come after the August bank holiday," said AJ Davidson, head of hybrid capital and balance sheet solution for EMEA and APAC at RBS.

"Although it's not final final, the shape is now clear enough to start doing deals."

The text the EBA released yesterday was a "near final" draft, since to be final it needs to be confirmed by the Commission, with a period of objection for the Council and Parliament. However, those institutions have already explicitly delegated many of the decisions in the standards to the EBA, so it is unlikely to produce much change.

The EBA was said to have signed off internally on much of this text last December, though it has waited for the Commission to publish "near final" versions of the Capital Requirement Regulation and Directive in its official journal before releasing it.

KEEPING COMPLIANT

Key points for the bank capital market include the removal of an automatic "coupon stopper". This feature in previous drafts would have stopped AT1 instruments that were written down from paying coupons, meaning in some scenarios equity holders could have been better off than AT1 holders, inverting the capital structure of the bank.

The market is less pleased, however, by the application of the EBA's statutory write-down and write-back mechanism to "high-trigger" instruments.

The banking supervisor specifies exactly how banks must write down or write up AT1 at the 5.125% CET1 trigger point - meeting these precise conditions at this trigger point or higher is what allows the EBA to consider AT1 loss-absorbing and therefore to count it as capital.

But market participants were hoping that with higher triggers mechanisms that could be different, provided the statutory lower trigger was also included.

Banks might want to sell AT1 instruments with a number of triggers, since these could achieve other capital objectives, such as helping to meet stress test requirements.

Because higher CET1 triggers are more likely to be breached, investors demand a greater premium on high-trigger hybrids. Having faster write-up or a different mechanism could allow banks to pay a lower premium to issue this high-trigger capital, but the EBA has clarified that all AT1 needs the same loss-absorbency features at all triggers.

"Banks will therefore have to pay up for high-trigger instruments and not be able to offset that higher premium with a more favourable write-back," said Davidson.

BBVA's deal at the end of April included four triggers to cover all regulatory possibilities. These began at 7% common equity Tier 1, with three of them being "transitory" triggers that could be removed over time. Intesa's 2010 deal similarly featured a plethora of extra features designed to ensure regulatory compliance in an uncertain environment.

(Reporting By Owen Sanderson; Editing by Philip Wright)