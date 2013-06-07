Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): FX RESERVES The central bank releases its May foreign exchange reserves. SHALE GAS Companies looking for shale gas in Poland are still sceptical about the new draft of shale gas law prepared by the Environment Ministry saying it does not include many of their postulates, Parkiet wrote. OFFSHORE WINDFARMS Spanish Iberdrola scraps plans to build offshore wind farms in Poland of about 2 gigawatts for some 24 billion zlotys ($7.35 billion) after it was denied necessary permissions from the Transportation Ministry, the Rzeczpospolita daily wrote. LOT Air Berlin, British Airways and Singapore Airlines may be interested in starting talks to buy Poland's troubled flag carrier LOT, Puls Biznesu, wrote without citing its sources. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX