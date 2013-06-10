Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
BOND MARKET
Poland is not seeing a withdrawal of foreign long-term
investors from the bond market, Deputy Finance Minister Wojciech
Kowalczyk told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
PGE
The Economy Ministry said the utility's 11.6 billion zlotys
($3.6 billion) project to build new coal-fired units in Opole
power plant could be developed without state support, Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna wrote.
KGHM
Europe's No. 2 copper producer wants to become a major
supplier of uranium to Poland's first nuclear power plant, which
is to be build in 10-12 years, Rzeczpospolita wrote.
BUDGET
Poland plans to introduce a new budget expenditure rule that
would peg spending in a given year to its economic growth from
the previous eight years, Puls Biznesu wrote.
GDF SUEZ
The French utility may join shale gas exploration in Poland
and is ready to co-operate on the construction of Poland's first
nuclear power plant, Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet told
Rzeczpospolita.
BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA
The Polish unit of French lender BNP Paribas will
issue 8.58 million shares to increase its freefloat on the
Warsaw bourse to 15 percent, as agreed with Poland's financial
regulator.
