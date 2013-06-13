* UK's Cameron puts tax compliance on agenda for G8 meeting
* Lawmakers see doublespeak on reform, Luxembourg pushes
back
* Russia's Storchak: progress will be slow, no need to push
By John O'Donnell and Huw Jones
BRUSSELS/LONDON, June 13 Europe's leaders are
talking tough about making companies pay more tax but they are
expected to take only baby steps for fear of alienating big
business during an economic slump.
Schemes used by Starbucks (SBUX.O), Apple (AAPL.O), Amazon
(AMZN.O) and others, operating within existing law to minimise
taxes, have prompted British Prime Minister David Cameron to put
the matter on the agenda when he hosts a meeting of leaders from
the Group of Eight leading industrialised nations on June 17/18.
The issue of aggressive tax 'planning' will then go to the
Group of 20 global powers, including China, when a leading think
tank, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development(OECD), outlines steps next month to tackle it.
Lawmakers and officials predict progress will be slow.
Europe is torn between the demands of small countries such as
Luxembourg and Ireland, fiercely resisting change to their
low-tax regimes which attract foreign investment, and states
such as Britain and Germany, wary of driving away big employers.
Taken at face value, the global political direction is
clear. "When you don't like some behaviour but they are legal,
you need to change the law," Pascal Saint-Amans, the OECD's head
of tax, told Britain's House of Lords this week.
Recent political pledges to act have come as a welcome
surprise to the European Commission's top tax official, Algirdas
Semeta, who has struggled for years to get noticed.
"I have laid out a comprehensive approach to attack
corporate tax avoidance from all angles," said Semeta. "Member
states now need to follow through on this - to prove that they
are as determined to stop tax avoidance as they say they are.
"It's about closing loopholes between national tax laws,
tightening anti-abuse provisions, strengthening transparency ...
and cracking down on tax havens," he said.
Semeta's limited success so far points to a difficult path
ahead. His suggestion for a 'Common Consolidated Corporate Tax
Base' - including a standard way to calculate tax breaks - made
scant progress, with countries such as Ireland worried it would
lead to a single EU tax rate.
One official compared its chances of success with mounting a
"manned mission to Mars".
Vieri Ceriani, head of fiscal affairs at the Bank of Italy,
was a little more optimistic.
He likened tackling tax avoidance by multinationals to “the
30 years war, with battles won and battles lost”, but said
conditions were more favourable now, particularly due to
positive noises from the United States.
'HUGE RESISTANCE'
EU lawmakers are sceptical about the public pledges and
question whether Germany and Britain are serious about tax
reform.
"This high-level talk doesn't seem to stack up with what's
going on," said Sharon Bowles, an influential member of the
European Parliament from Britain's junior coalition Liberal
Democrat party.
Bowles, who like other lawmakers has the power to sharpen
new EU rules, wants companies to publish details of activities
on a country-by-country basis as banks must do.
The reform is supported by the EU's commissioner in charge
of regulation, Michel Barnier, and Britain's opposition Labour
party. By forcing large companies to disclose how much tax they
pay to which country, Barnier hopes they will be shamed into
paying more. [ID:nL6N0E41AZ]
"All big companies, including the ones in the news recently
such as Apple, Google and Amazon, should be required to say how
much they pay in taxes and to whom," he said. "This will be an
important step in the fight against corporate tax evasion."
But Bowles said she has faced opposition in Berlin and
London. "We've encountered huge resistance every step of the way
on country-by-country reporting," the British lawmaker told
Reuters, singling out Germany, Luxembourg and Britain as
opponents.
Without international agreement, companies will be able to
arbitrage between different tax regimes.
"It's important to get agreement internationally otherwise
there will be pressure on individual countries to act alone,
which would not be a good result," said Mary Monfries, head of
tax policy at PwC.
"What could happen, with so much public expectation building
up around the G8, the OECD and the G20, is some disappointment
around what can be achieved and how quickly. An expectation gap
could be very damaging."
A question mark over London's commitment was raised in
Dublin in April, when Britain's finance minister joined his
German and French peers to announce a push for greater bank
transparency.
When deeper discussion among a wider group of EU ministers
began the following morning, a Saturday, Osborne had already
left, replaced by a junior minister.
Tax campaigners are critical of Britain. London will cut
corporate tax, allowing for effective rates as low as 6 percent
and offer exemptions for oversees subsidiaries.
"There are a lot of delaying tactics and wriggling out,"
said Arlene McCarthy, a British member of the European
Parliament who has also pushed for more transparent company
accounting. "Countries need to have the backbone to do it."
IRELAND AND LUXEMBOURG
The developments are being closely watched in Luxembourg,
where the government fears such interference.
"Every country has to develop a business model that
generates growth," said one official familiar with its thinking.
"Ireland and Luxembourg will never have the economic sectors of
a country like Germany. There has to be some space to breathe."
There is little hint of compromise from the tiny European
state, whose citizens are Europe's richest.
Finance Minister Luc Frieden said Luxembourg would support
"redefining tax planning in the spirit of fairness".
"We must ensure that the global economy continues to work
and allow companies to choose in which jurisdiction they locate
certain activities and we must have tax competition in order to
encourage growth," he said.
For now, Frieden has little reason to be concerned.
"What we will get is incremental change, probably tightening
and applying the existing rules, but I don't think there will be
wholesale change," said Christopher Morgan, head of tax policy
at accountants KPMG.
EU finance ministers will meet in Luxembourg next week, a
few days after the G8 summit, but officials predict the focus
will be elsewhere.
"The mega billions from multinationals going away at the
expense of the poor taxpayer won't be a subject for discussion
this time," said one official. "Ministers want to focus on areas
where they can get results and that's not one."
That view is echoed by Russia’s deputy finance minister
Sergei Storchak, after peers from the G20 countries discussed
profit shifting by multinationals earlier this month. "There are
many pitfalls," he said.
"We may undermine competitiveness of national jurisdictions
and national corporations. In the sphere of taxation and
cooperation, the process will be very slow and I don't think we
need to force it".
(Additional reporting by Tom Bergin in London, Gavin Jones in
Rome and Maya Nikolaeva in Moscow. Editing by Mike Peacock)
Keywords: G8 TAX/EUROPE
