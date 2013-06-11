(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, June 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

INFLATION, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT DATA

The National Statistics Board will release inflation data for May and industrial output for April at 0700 GMT.

A median forecast of 14 analysts polled by Reuters showed Romanian inflation at 5.2 percent year-on-year in May vs 5.3 percent in April. The monthly forecast is 0.1 percent.

ROMANIA SELLS 300 MLN LEI IN 5-YR T-BONDS,

Romania sold a planned 300 million lei ($87.9 million) in five-year treasury bonds on Monday, with the average accepted yield set at 5.07 percent against 4.66 percent at a June 3 tender, central bank data showed.

ROMANIA JAN-APRIL TRADE DEFICIT SHRINKS 37 PCT Y/Y

Romania's trade deficit shrank by 37 percent to 1.7 billion euros ($2.25 billion) on the year January-April, the National Statistics Board said on Monday.

CEE MARKETS

Emerging European currencies fell on Monday with the volatile Hungarian forint leading the decline as the euro dipped versus the dollar after Standard & Poor's raised its outlook on U.S. government debt.

EU STATES DEADLOCKED ON GENETICALLY MODIFIED MAIZE APPROVALS

European Union governments failed to agree on Monday whether to approve three genetically modified maize varieties for use in food and feed, the European Commission said.

CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

Augustin Zegrean was elected for a new mandate as head of the Constitutional Court. Evenimentul Zilei, Page 7

DAIMLER

German automaker Daimler will inaugurate a 300 million euros investment in its Romanian subsidiary Star Transmission on July 29, Infrastructure Minister Dan Sova said.

Agerpres

