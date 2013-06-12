LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - The Bank of England is still mulling
using whole loan portfolios for its regular monthly long-term
repo operations, according to Andrew Hauser, head of sterling
markets division at the Bank.
This was a recommendation of the Winters report into the
Bank's sterling market facilities last May, but remains on the
agenda as the Bank prepares to welcomes Mark Carney as the new
Governor.
At the moment, whole loan portfolios are eligible collateral
for the Bank's liquidity insurance, the Discount Window
Facility, and its emergency liquidity provision, the Extended
Collateral Term Repo. But they are not usable in "normal" times.
Bill Winters, in his review of the Bank's sterling
operations, argued that "the Bank should consider adding the
ECTR-eligible collateral [the widest set] to the ILTR [ordinary
monthly repo], to put the provision of liquidity insurance
against such collateral on a more routine footing."
In other words, a bank using whole loan collateral to raise
funds would not attract stigma or signal financial distress.
This would free banks to raise central bank funds in ordinary
times against most of their UK balance sheets, away from special
facilities such as Funding for Lending.
Speaking on Tuesday at a repo market conference held by the
International Capital Markets Association at the Thomson Reuters
Building in London, Hauser also made the point that early repo
markets in US Treasuries formed following changes in central
bank policy - the development of a deep, liquid private sector
market occurred because the Fed decided to provide liquidity to
member banks by buying Treasuries from them.
Since the Bank began accepting whole loan portfolios for its
emergency operations in 2011, the ECB has followed suit,
deciding in December 2011 to allow specific national central
banks with the capability (and desire) to do so to take whole
loans.
