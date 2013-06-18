(Refiles to clarify cashflow description in paragraph 4) (The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Edward Hadas

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The troubles at Co-operative Bank CPBB_p.L demonstrate one truth about banking – all ownership models have flaws. But the UK institution’s need for recapitalisation falls way short of proving that mutuality is useless.

True, Co-op is hardly a poster child for banks that do not strive to maximise profit. On the contrary, the ill-conceived merger with rival Britannia - and the slow recognition of the resulting capital hole - provides supporting evidence for what was conventional wisdom before the 2008 financial crisis: that the only good banks were those with profit-craving shareholders.

This assumption led to many demutualisations and privatisations in both Europe and the United States. However, the crisis showed that banks driven purely by profit could also have severe problems. Shareholders proved such poor stewards of bank capital that many previously profitable lenders needed government rescues.

For most types of lending, outside shareholders are actually both unnecessary and unhelpful. They are unnecessary because the banks’ cashflow naturally generates capital. Also, experience, of the German Sparkassen for example, shows that well-regulated mutual-style institutions can thrive without easy access to additional capital.

Shareholders are unhelpful because their search for high profit and fast growth often undermines banks’ economic purpose of helping businesses and providing a decent return for savers. They are too likely to encourage reckless expansion in the good times and panicky contraction in the bad.

Until the 1980s mutual or pseudo-mutual banks held more than half the business in Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands and Switzerland, and a substantial minority elsewhere. The success is not a sign of economic inefficiency. It’s testimony to a successful model - which should be revived.

A widespread revival looks unlikely, even if Co-op Bank manages to stay true to its name. But it is possible, especially if regulators are determined. They could split out high-risk operations, tighten capital rules and help mutualising banks gradually use profit to buy out the outside shareholders.

The details would be tricky. However, economies would be stronger if a significant share of financial business was done by firms which are not looking for the highest possible profit.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The Co-operative Group [CWSGR.UL] announced on June 17 a plan to cover a 1.5 billion pound capital shortfall at its bank over the next 18 months.

- The capital raising will see bondholders in the Co-operative Bank take a haircut on their investments and receive a combination of equity in the bank and bonds in the parent group in exchange.

- The parent group will retain majority control of the bank by using the proceeds from the bonds issued to itself buy shares in the bank. This “bail-in” of the bondholders will contribute 1 billion pounds of the total, with the remainder due to be raised through asset sales next year.

- The Co-op said that the injection of equity this year would give the bank a pro-forma common equity Tier 1 ratio of more than 9 percent and a leverage ratio of above 3 percent by the end of 2013.

- The Co-op’s new shares issued as a result of the capital raising will be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

