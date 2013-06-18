(Adds Context News)

By Quentin Webb

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The mobile giant has stronger finances than U.S. challenger Liberty Global. It would reap more savings from the German cable company and irk regulators less. But it is Liberty’s last chance to get national coverage in a vital market. And Vodafone investors may balk at the price.

Full view will be published shortly.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:

www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- Kabel Deutschland has received a preliminary takeover proposal from John Malone’s Liberty Global. The news came five days after Kabel Deutschland disclosed a similar approach from Vodafone Group, the London-listed mobile operator.

- Liberty Global put forward a proposal of 85 euros a share, Reuters said, citing a person familiar with the matter, compared to a proposal of about 81 to 82 euros a share from Vodafone.

- The local arm of Liberty Global, Unitymedia Kabel BW, serves customers in three German states, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, and Baden-Württemberg. Kabel Deutschland, Germany’s biggest cable operator, is present in the 13 other states.

- Kabel Deutschland statement link.reuters.com/qyb98t

- Reuters: Vodafone and Liberty face battle for Kabel Deutschland [ID:nL5N0EU1TA]

- Reuters: Kabel Deutschland confirms preliminary offer from Liberty Global [ID:nL2N0ET1I0]

RELATED COLUMNS

Snafu of Liberty [ID:nL3N0EO2K5]

Quad-play equations [ID:nL3N0EG1SJ]

Bundles of joy [ID:nL4N0BD5V1]

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [WEBB/]

(Editing by Robert Cole and Sarah Bailey)

((quentin.webb@thomsonreuters.com))

((Reuters messaging: quentin.webb.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS VODAFONE/KDL/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.