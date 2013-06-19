Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): PENSION REFORM Polish state-guaranteed private pension funds have a negative impact on public finances and their influence on economic growth is disputed due to a potentially low investment effectiveness, finance ministry's Chief Economist Ludwik Kotecki told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily describing the results of a long-awaited review of the pension system. PKN ORLEN Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen is analysing the possibility of taking over 11 Polish shale gas licenses from U.S. oil and gas exploration company Marathon Oil that decided to quit its Polish operations, PKN's chief executive Jacek Krawiec was quoted as saying by the Rzeczpospolita daily on Wednesday. PGE Poland's top utility has launched a new tender for the construction of a new power unit at its lignite plant in Turow, Rzeczpospolita daily reported. The deadline for filing offers was set to October 15. The previous tender was scrapped, because the two offers received by PGE nearly by 100 percent exceeded PGE's budget worth about 2.5 billion zlotys. ROADS Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday Poland would not bow to political pressure over bills from foreign construction firms of about 10 billion zlotys ($3.2 billion) for work carried out under an EU-backed road-building programme. KGHM Shareholders at the Polish state-controlled copper miner meet to decide on dividend payout, with analysts expecting the state treasury to push the company to hike the payout to 55 percent of last year's net profit. POLISH POST BANK Polish state-owned post Poczta Polska has offered to buy the remaining 25 percent stake in its bank Bank Pocztowy from Poland's largest bank PKO BP, Jerzy Jozkowiak, chief executive of Poczta Polska told the Rzeczpospolita daily. Jozkowiak added he hoped for a positive response from PKO BP to the offer. PGNiG Polish gas monopoly may issue bonds worth a few hundred million zlotys in autumn as part of a 4.5-billion zloty issuance programme, PGNiG financial official Michal Pietrzyk was quoted as saying by the Parkiet daily. DATA The statistics office releases May industrial output and producer price (PPI) data. Economists polled by Reuters expect output to fall 0.85 percent and PPI down by 2.4 percent. (1200) RATES Poland's central bank is close to reaching adequate interest rates after a series of cuts, with July seen as a possible turning point in monetary policy, a Monetary Policy Council (MPC) member Jerzy Hausner said on Tuesday. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX