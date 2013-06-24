Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
KGHM, PGE
Poland is looking into bringing copper miner KGHM into a
consortium to build new energy units at a power plant in Opole,
southern Poland, with utility PGE, which dropped the project
over profitability worries, writes Dziennik.
BANKS
Poland's financial and market watchdog KNF will not agree to
mergers only meant to meet short term goals, its deputy head
tells Rzeczpospolita.
