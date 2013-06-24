Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): KGHM, PGE Poland is looking into bringing copper miner KGHM into a consortium to build new energy units at a power plant in Opole, southern Poland, with utility PGE, which dropped the project over profitability worries, writes Dziennik. BANKS Poland's financial and market watchdog KNF will not agree to mergers only meant to meet short term goals, its deputy head tells Rzeczpospolita. ..... For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1773 Polish zlotys)