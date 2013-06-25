BUCHAREST, June 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

DEBT TENDER

Romania's finance ministry tenders 300 million lei in ten-year treasury bonds.

MONEY SUPPLY

Romania's central bank is expected to release money supply data for May.

ERSTE TO ISSUE SHARES TO REPAY STATE AID, CUTS OUTLOOK

Erste Group Bank will raise about 660 million euros ($867 million) in equity and repay state aid in the third quarter, it said on Monday, forecasting operating profit would fall as much as 5 percent in 2013 rather than holding steady.

MARKET TURMOIL CUTS ROMANIA'S ROOM FOR MANOEUVRE ON IMF DEAL

A rapid sell-off in emerging markets has left Romania's government with an awkward choice - push ahead quickly with politically sensitive reforms or risk the loss of an IMF safety belt and a run on its currency and debt.

Romania appeared to be in a comfortable position before the U.S. Federal Reserve rocked markets by signalling it will reduce monetary stimulus, sending developing country assets - including Romania's - tumbling.

ROMANIA TO LOWER ELECTRICITY TARIFFS BY 1.3 PCT FROM JULY

Romania will lower electricity tariffs by 1.3 percent on average for household consumers and some industrial clients from July, energy regulator ANRE said on Friday.

CEE MARKETS

Central European currencies traded stronger on Monday led by the previously battered Polish zloty, with investors anticipating further intervention from Poland's central bank if the currency slides again.

GOVERNMENTS WEAKEN EU TOBACCO CURBS TO SECURE AGREEMENT

European Union health ministers agreed on Friday to ease tough planned restrictions on tobacco products to overcome opposition from some governments to the draft rules.

UNICREDIT

Romanian UniCredit Tiriac Bank sold 550 million lei ($159.4 million) worth of five-year bonds carrying a 6.35 percent coupon, it said in a statement.

EXXON

Exxon Mobil Corp selected Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc for drilling services worth $532 mln in the Black Sea Neptun block.

The block is a joint venture between Romanian oil and gas group Petrom, majority-owned by Austria's OMV , and ExxonMobil. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

EUROPEAN FUNDS

Romania's absorption rate of European Union development funds is of 15 percent so far, European Funds Minister Eugen Teodorovici said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 2