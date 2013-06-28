LONDON, June 28 Half way through 2013 a bet on two of the world's largest economies has paid investors handsomely, but any love for big emerging markets or commodities would have meant disappointment.

To emerge as winners, investors needed to watch the world's major central banks to see which was spending the most, and to have understood the impact a leadership change in China would have on growth in the world's No. 2 economy.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's ultra-loose policy in the face of a slow economic recovery, and Japan's radical plan to end decades of deflation, led by a $1.4 trillion stimulus package, ultimately determined the top investment outcomes.

However, 2013 so far has also been marked by some huge swings in fortune, especially over the past month, and for many investors the year so far has been a tale of two quarters.

Fed chief Ben Bernanke's hint in May that the $85 billion a month the central bank is pumping into the economy could soon slow was a turning point for which there are few precedents.

This sparked a retreat across world stock markets, which in some cases had reached levels not seen since the financial crisis began. U.S. government bond yields soared, supporting the dollar and money flowed away from emerging markets assets.

"Markets are now more concentrated on potential repercussions of the withdrawal of liquidity," Guillermo Felices, head of European Asset Allocation at Barclays, said.

Analysts say the future for investors will be more about assessing the prospects for economic growth, government fiscal improvement, and the outlook for corporate earnings.