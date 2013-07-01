DUBAI, July 1 Boutique investment banking and brokerage firm Exotix has named Philip Southwell as its new chief executive officer, the firm said in a statement on Monday, with current head Matt Wreford remaining on its board.

Southwell had been running his own asset management venture focused on emerging markets infrastructure debt since leaving Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) last year, the firm said, adding that his current team would also be joining Exotix.

Prior to that Southwell had been the U.S.-based bank's head of Middle East and North Africa business after being hired in 2011 from Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes (HRHO.CA).

Southwell will be based in the United Arab Emirates in his new role, which Exotix said was "recognition of its growing status as an emerging and frontier markets hub."

London-based Exotix, which has strong connections with inter-dealer financial markets broker ICAP Plc IAP.L, also has offices in New York.

He starts as chief executive with immediate effect, with current head Wreford staying on the investment boutique's board, the statement added.

(Reporting by David French; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

