VIENNA, July 1 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria [HAABI.UL] may need more state aid soon under a new revamp plan being considered by the European Commission, the bank said on Monday.

The Commission has been pressing Hypo, which Austria took over in 2009 to avoid a collapse with regional repercussions, to break itself up and sell off operating units at a pace that the bank and government in Vienna have called too quick.

The bank, which was pushed to the brink of insolvency by a decade of unbridled expansion, has pleaded for more time because Europe's weak economic climate makes it difficult to sell businesses. [ID:nL6N0DH1IH]

The finance ministry said the plan submitted to Brussels at the weekend buys more time for Hypo to divest its main business, a Balkans bank network, but the lender said it still faced significant hits from any conditions the Commission imposes.

"These could have an impact on the valuation of stakes and loans at the end of the first half," it said in a statement. "The extent (of these) and the potential capital measures to result are being evaluated."

Austria has earmarked 700 million euros ($909.9 million) in this year's budget for Hypo, which has already got more than 2 billion euros in state aid since it was nationalised.

Finance Minister Maria Fekter said last week she was optimistic that Vienna would strike a deal with the Commission on the pace of restructuring Hypo. [ID:nL5N0F22G6]

In a statement on Monday, her ministry said the new plan -drawn up in consultations with European Union Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia's staff - foresaw selling the Balkans network by mid-2015.

Hypo's Austrian unit, which has already found a buyer, will be sold this year, while its Italian unit would stop writing new business from this month, the ministry said.

"The European Commission's original demand for the sale of all units in 2013 could be successfully averted in constructive negotiations," it added, saying it had also secured more leeway for the other operating units to do new business.

Separately, the International Monetary Fund said that Hypo Alpe Adria's problems would not threaten the financial stability of Austria, although it said Vienna should be more pro-active in scaling down the bank's activities. [ID:nWEB007G7]

