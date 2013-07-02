MOSCOW, July 2 VTB (VTBR.MM), Russia's No.2 bank, reported a 33 percent fall in net income on Tuesday, missing analysts' expectations, affected by high loan-loss provisions.

VTB said that net profit for the first quarter was 15.7 billion roubles ($476.4 million), versus 23.3 billion the same period the previous quarter.

It set aside 22 billion roubles to cover possible bad loans in the first quarter versus 20.4 billion roubles the same period the previous year.

VTB bolstered its capital strength through a 102.5 billion roubles offering of new shares in May. The bank said its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio stood at 10.2 percent as of end of March.

($1 = 32.9557 Russian roubles)

(Reporting By Megan Davies; editing by Katya Golubkova)

