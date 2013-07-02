LONDON, July 2 Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) Corp has agreed to buy the foreign exchange options business of Tradeweb Markets for an undisclosed amount, the company said on Tuesday.

Thomson Reuters said the move would bolster its presence in the currency derivatives business.

Foreign exchange options clients of Tradeweb Markets, a leading name in global fixed income trade, will be migrated to the FXall platform.

FXall, the electronic foreign exchange platform purchased by Thomson Reuters last year, serves buyside clients such as pension funds and large insurance companies.

"This move further strengthens Thomson Reuters dedication to serving the needs of the buyside, as well as the interbank wholesale FX options community," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

