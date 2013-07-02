* Takarekbank declines comment, says supervisory board meeting

* Parliament passed bill last week to overhaul savings banks

* PM Orban wants to boost Hungarian ownership in bank sector

BUDAPEST, July 2 The head of Hungary's Takarekbank, the umbrella group for cooperative savings banks, has resigned after parliament passed a bill that will overhaul small banks and increase state control over the sector, business website napi.hu reported on Tuesday.

Hungary's state-development bank MFB took a 38.5 percent stake in Takarekbank last year and Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the government wanted to use their network of about 1,600 branches to boost lending and promote economic growth.

Last week, the government said it would spend 100 billion forints ($443 million) to more closely integrate savings cooperatives in an effort to strengthen and prepare them for stricter European regulations. It said the new organisation's capital would be increased with a share purchase by the state-owned Hungarian Post Office. [ID:nL5N0F12DA] [ID:nL5N0F024C]

A bill was passed, despite opposition from the 105 savings banks that Takarekbank serves which make up the National Savings Cooperatives' Association. The association has asked President Janos Ader not to sign off on the legislation which they said violated their interests and was passed without their consultation.

Website napi.hu said on Tuesday that Takarekbank's chief executive and chairman Peter Csicsaky had resigned with immediate effect.

A spokeswoman at Takarekbank declined to confirm the report, saying the bank's supervisory board was in a meeting.

Hungary's financial sector is dominated by foreign lenders, such as Belgium's KBC (KBC.BR), Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) and UniCredit (CRDI.MI), and Austria's Erste Bank (ERST.VI) and Raiffeisen (RBIV.VI).

Orban has said he would like to see "at least 50 percent" Hungarian ownership of the banking system over time, compared with around 90 percent foreign ownership currently.

Takarekbank serves the 105 small savings and loan banks that provide financial services in the countryside for households and small businesses.

Savings banks have about 5 percent of the Hungarian banking market according to Takarekbank's website, but their branches cover roughly 40 percent of the country's retail banking network.

($1 = 225.7413 Hungarian forints)

