By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, July 2 The 2.55 billion euro-equivalent

($3.32 billion) covenant-lite financing backing BC Partners’ 3.3 billion euro acquisition of German publisher Springer Science+Business Media has launched for syndication, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Barclays, Nomura and UBS have underwritten the financing and are bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers, with the first three banks taking left lead on the deal. It is the largest Western European buyout loan since the 9 billion pounds ($13.70 billion) financing backing Alliance Boots' buyout by KKR in 2008.

The financing includes a 1.2 billion euro-equivalent term loan B denominated in dollars; a 565 million euro term loan B denominated in euros; and a 150 million euro revolving credit facility.

A bank meeting is set to take place for investors in London on Friday and in New York on July 9.

There is also 640 million euros of subordinated debt, which has been privately placed with Goldman Sachs’ mezzanine fund.

The deal will be roughly 5 times leveraged through the senior and just under seven times in total.

The deal is covenant-lite, something European investors have resisted to date as they offer little or no protection for lenders via financial tests. Covenant-lite financing has been available to stronger companies in the US since 1995 and European investors are now realising that they need to make concessions to keep European borrowers from opting to finance buyout deals in the US.

Springer's buyout loan is due to test market sentiment and capacity for large European covenant lite loans, which are expected to appeal to fund investors more than traditional bank investors.

($1 = 0.7671 euros)

($1 = 0.6568 British pounds)

