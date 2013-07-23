* Credit Suisse, Spanish banks report Q2 results July 25

* Santander, Deutsche, Barclays, UBS report on July 30

* Cost-cutting, restructuring, dividends under scrutiny

* Banks need to show they can lift leverage ratio

By Steve Slater and Sarah White

LONDON/MADRID, July 23 Europe's top banks need to prove they can keep cutting costs and shedding loans when they report results in coming weeks, as the growing burden of regulatory compliance and bad debts in troubled southern economies temper gains from investment banking.

A results "Super Tuesday" next week will see UBS UBSN.VX, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Barclays (BARC.L) and Santander (SAN.MC) report second-quarter numbers after a solid performance from Wall Street rivals raised the expectations of investors.

"The U.S. investment bank results were pretty good and that's made people feel reasonably upbeat about the investment banking profit performance," said Mike Harrison, European banks analyst at Barclays.

"The focus around a lot of the banks will be on the cost promises they have made. If we assume many European economies are going to stay weak for the next two years, the main thing banks can control is their cost discipline."

Nordic banks have reported robust second-quarter earnings and UBS said on Monday its profits would be up on the year despite a big provision for litigation and restructuring, signalling progress in its shift away from being a full-service investment bank. [ID:nL6N0FS1Y8]

Santander, which has been overtaken by BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) as the euro zone's biggest bank, is under pressure to strengthen its capital base while dealing with Spain's recession. That could see it slash its cherished dividend in the coming months, analysts say.

Spain remains Europe's big worry.

Profits of Santander and its Spanish peer BBVA (BBVA.MC) slumped last year and six other banks racked up losses of more than $70 billion between them as they were forced to take hefty losses on property loans.

They were expected to bounce back this year, but more households and companies are struggling with debts, forcing banks to keep raising provisions against losses.

The Bank of Spain has also told banks to classify more refinanced loans as non-performing ones, and the removal of interest rate floors on some home loans, following a Supreme Court ruling, will further eat into profits.

Mid-sized Banco Popular (POP.MC) has already said it was reviewing its 2013 profit target.

Italian banks such as Monte dei Paschi MPS.MI also face higher bad debts as they grapple with the country's longest recession since World War II.

DIVIDENDS

Investment banking is expected to show a resilient performance, with revenues down from the first quarter - typically the strongest period for capital markets activity - but up from a year ago.

Wall Street's big five reported investment banking revenues down about 7 percent from the first quarter on average, but up 18 percent on the year. Income in the key area of fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) fell by almost a fifth from the first quarter, but rose 12 percent year-on-year. Encouragingly, there were slim rises in equities and advisory revenues from the previous quarter.

Despite the tailwind from investment banking, UBS, Barclays and Deutsche Bank will still need to show progress in cost cutting with the euro zone economy still subdued.

The continued need to make banks more crisis-resistant could intensify pressure on all three, and on some other banks, to scale back lending to improve leverage ratios.

Barclays' Harrison said banks had predicted that costs across the sector will fall by 3 percent per year in the next three years.

Deutsche Bank is expected to detail plans to shrink its balance sheet substantially over the next two and a half years to get its leverage ratio up to 3 percent from 2.1 percent now, sources told Reuters. [ID:nL6N0FS0W5]

Dividends could be a brighter spot away from Spain, with the likes of HSBC (HSBA.L), UBS and BNP Paribas all potentially signalling better payouts ahead.

Lloyds (LLOY.L), the part-nationalised British bank, could signal it is on track to next year pay its first dividend since being bailed out in 2008. That could lay the groundwork for Britain to start selling its 39 percent stake in the bank - maybe even repeating Deutsche Bank's successful placing straight after its strong first-quarter results.

Lloyds shares have surged in the last three months and are up 44 percent this year, seeing it become Europe's second-biggest bank behind HSBC. The STOXX Europe banking index .SX7P is up 8 percent this year, lagging a 29 percent rally by U.S. banks, as gains by Nordic, Swiss and British banks have been countered by falls in Spain. EARNINGS CALENDAR: Bankia (BKIA.MC) July 25 Bankinter (BKT.MC) July 25 Credit Suisse CSGN.VX July 25 Sabadell (SABE.MC) July 25 Caixabank (CABK.MC) July 26 Barclays July 30 Deutsche Bank July 30 Santander July 30 UBS July 30 BBVA July 31 BNP Paribas July 31 Lloyds Aug. 1 Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) Aug. 1 Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I) Aug. 2 Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) Aug. 2 RBS (RBS.L) Aug. 2 HSBC (HSBA.L) Aug. 5 Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) Aug. 6 StanChart (STAN.L) Aug. 6 UniCredit (CRDI.MI) Aug. 6 Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) Aug. 8

