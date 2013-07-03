By Sarah Mortimer
| London, July 3
London, July 3 The UK's financial regulator has
slapped a 2.8 million pound ($4.3 million) fine on the company
which administers mobile phone insurance sold by Phones 4u for
poor handling of complaints.
The Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement on
Wednesday an investigation had found significant failings in the
way Policy Administration Services had handled complaints
between June 2009 and September 2011.
PAS, which is responsible for customer relations, claims and
complaints linked to insurance sold by mobile phone retailer
Phones 4u, failed to "identify the root causes of recurring
issues and put them right", the FCA said.
PAS has employed a third party to review its complaints
processes following the FCA investigation and paid compensation
to 1,438 customers.
The firm settled at an early stage of the investigation,
qualifying for a 30 per cent discount. Without the discount the
fine would have been 4 million pounds, the FCA said.