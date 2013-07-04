(Adds Context News) (The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Edward Hadas

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Word power is the new fashion in central banking. Ben Bernanke of the U.S. Federal Reserve showed that a choice utterance can move markets in June. On Thursday, his peers in Frankfurt and London tried the same trick. It worked well on the day but central bankers will soon discover that rhetoric is not a renewable source of financial energy.

The verbal interventions are pointing in opposite directions on the two sides of the Atlantic. Bernanke wanted to prepare the market for tighter monetary policy, while Mario Draghi of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England’s interest rate setting committee want to make monetary policy looser without making any concrete changes. The ECB talked about rates staying very low for “an extended period of time”, adding they could go “lower”. The BoE said expectations of higher rates were “not warranted”.

The UK’s traditionally reticent central bank has a new governor, Mark Carney. As for Draghi, he is an old hand at verbal intervention. His “whatever it takes” last year ended a particularly messy chapter of the seemingly perennial euro crisis. Novelty and experience were equally effective this time. The pound, euro and the corresponding government bond yields all fell. Even politically troubled Portugal got 30 basis points of relief; the yield on its 10-year bonds dropped below 7.4 percent.

Central bank watchers consider this sort of verbal commitment almost binding. There is no good reason for that trust. Bernanke, Draghi and Carney have not sworn oaths. They have done little more than restate the obvious - if things move as we expect, we will behave as we have explained we will. Such commitments can and will be taken back if things turn out differently.

Right now, investors are quite willing to take the monetary authorities at their word. But their faith, like the central bankers’ promises, is conditional. If the U.S. recovery falters, the markets will price in more quantitative easing. If the euro zone and UK economies strengthen, rate increases will be anticipated. And the central bankers will just seem a bit less credible.

CONTEXT NEWS

- At his monthly press conference after the European Central Bank announced no change in interest rates, Mario Draghi, the central bank’s president, said that rates would stay “at present or lower levels for an extended period of time”. He said that the committee’s decision was unanimous and that exit from extraordinary policy was “very distant”.

- In a departure from its traditional practice, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee’s post-meeting statement included a comment on recent market activity: “In the Committee’s view, the implied rise in the expected future path of Bank Rate was not warranted by the recent developments in the domestic economy”. The UK central bank did not change the bank rate or the size of its asset purchase programme.

