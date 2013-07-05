Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): FX RESERVES The central bank presents its foreign exchange reserves for June. In May, the figure stood at 84.7 billion euros. POLL Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) fell nine percentage points behind the rightist Law and Justice (PiS) in a poll published in Thursday, reflecting its growing unpopularity in the midst of a painful economic slowdown. ORBIS French Accor's Polish arm plans to invest 100 million zlotys ($30.2 million) until end-2014 to modernise its key hotels, Orbis' chief executive Laurent Picheral told daily Parkiet. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.3111 Polish zlotys)