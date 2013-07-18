* Insurer's asset management arm wants to diversify away from state debt

* Looking to invest in stocks, real estate, corporate bonds

* PZU AM has $6.5 bln of assets under management

By Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Florkiewicz

WARSAW, July 18 The fund subsidiary of eastern Europe's top insurer PZU PZU.WA aims to develop as an investment group, diversifying its asset base to secure higher returns in a low-interest-rate world, two of its directors told Reuters.

PZU Asset Management, Poland's largest investment fund, manages almost 21 billion zlotys ($6.5 billion), around a fifth of the PZU group's total asset pile, predominantly held as state debt.

In the face of record low rates in Poland, PZU AM hopes to reinvest some of those funds in corporate debt, stocks and property, its chief Executive Krzysztof Tokarski said.

At group-wide level, the insurer is looking to buy up companies outside its sector.

"We had a look at what the situation is like among other insurers around the world. There, portfolios are very diversified among a variety of asset classes," PZU AM chief Executive Krzysztof Tokarski said.

"What we really aim at is for the PZU group to be perceived not only as an insurer, but also a big investment group."

Low interest rates on government bonds have prompted many of Europe's leading insurers to seek stable but higher returns from commercial real estate and corporate financing.

The biggest, Germany's Allianz (ALVG.DE), has also ploughed billions of euros into infrastructure projects, wind and solar energy parks.

State-controlled PZU, valued at almost $12 billion, holds a leading position in Poland - a legacy from the communist era when PZU was the insurance market leader by some distance.

Locally, the group is focusing on acquisitions outside its core business, as any attempt to buy insurers inside Poland would attract anti-monopoly investigators.

It has been mentioned as a potential buyer of medical services group Lux Med, real estate group PHN PHN.WA and lower-tier lender Alior Bank ALRR.WA.

"Fifty million zlotys plus, this is the level we are starting from," Tokarski said. "It is fair to say that thanks to such transactions we have originated an investment bank."

PZU's fund arm has amassed 5.5 billion zlotys in corporate loans and related products, and is now betting on a pick-up on the Warsaw stock exchange and the Polish real estate market.

"Our actions resemble the activity of an investment bank, because we are talking about complex operations, and higher returns follow that," PZU AM deputy chief Lukasz Kwiecien said.

The group is also preparing for next month's overhaul of the local pension system, which may clip the wings of private pension funds (OFEs), raising interest in new products. [ID:nL5N0F22G3]

"We presume new long-term investors will show up. If OFEs are marginalised, we presume there could be a chance for new products and we are preparing for that as a group," Tokarski said.

($1 = 3.2440 Polish zlotys)

(Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by John Stonestreet)

((adrian.krajewski@thomsonreuters.com)(+48 22 653 97 09)(Reuters Messaging: adrian.krajewski.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: POLAND PZU/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.